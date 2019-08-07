Cortina Asset Management Trimmed Position in Amedisys (AMED) by $4.39 Million; Northstar Group Has Lowered Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $371,420

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 6.02 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 35,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 83,355 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, down from 119,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 430,274 shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 67,490 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rmb Cap Limited Company reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cleararc Capital has 0.33% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 35,034 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 996,310 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 507,298 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Sns Fincl Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 5,913 shares. Sageworth Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.19% stake. Bronson Point invested in 50,000 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 26,089 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M&R Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 11,679 were reported by First National Tru Co.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 414 shares to 4,077 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 87,600 shares. 18,987 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Numerixs Inv has 2,308 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited owns 0.21% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 188,035 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc has 0.06% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.03% or 456,067 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Petrus Tru Co Lta has 0.04% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 1,875 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 5,517 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 235,481 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 9,102 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,608 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14,016 shares to 147,697 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc Class A by 48,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).