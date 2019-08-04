Cortina Asset Management Trimmed Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding By $21.21 Million; Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold Has 0.92 Sentiment

Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold Inc (FCX) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 232 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 252 sold and reduced their stakes in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.02 billion shares, up from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 191 Increased: 168 New Position: 64.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 80.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 179,783 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 42,600 shares with $5.04 million value, down from 222,383 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 702,100 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $14.94 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05M for 32.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “FCX Stock Gets Hit as Copper Prices Slide – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 25.82 million shares traded or 34.87% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for 4.08 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 8.31 million shares or 5.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prince Street Capital Management Llc has 3.84% invested in the company for 727,000 shares. The New York-based Icahn Carl C has invested 2.37% in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 283,248 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $125 target. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 26,863 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 45,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,183 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.13% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Vanguard Inc accumulated 0% or 226,067 shares. 44,605 were reported by Products Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Ion Asset Limited accumulated 841,565 shares. Moreover, Omni Partners Llp has 8.32% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 81,907 were reported by Halcyon Mgmt Prtn L P. The Michigan-based Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation has invested 0.14% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Origin Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,366 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 13,500 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 89,321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 53,000 shares.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Mellanox’s (MLNX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity. 20,000 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $2.21 million were bought by SANGHI STEVE. Johnson Amal M had sold 5,714 shares worth $545,630 on Monday, February 4.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Axon Enterprise Inc stake by 31,978 shares to 101,801 valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Viewray Inc stake by 457,523 shares and now owns 1.46 million shares. Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was raised too.