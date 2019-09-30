Cortina Asset Management Trimmed Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Position; JX HOLDINGS TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (JXHGF) Shorts Increased By 11.59%

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) stake by 19.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 105,833 shares as Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 442,723 shares with $6.09 million value, down from 548,556 last quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global Plc now has $451.83 million valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 70,592 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M

JX HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JXHGF) had an increase of 11.59% in short interest. JXHGF’s SI was 2.36 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.59% from 2.11M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 3927 days are for JX HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JXHGF)’s short sellers to cover JXHGF’s short positions. It closed at $4.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

JXTG Holdings, Inc. engages in integrated energy, resources, and materials businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.23 billion. The firm is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products; manufacture of synthetic resin processed products; storage, receiving, and shipment of petroleum products; sea transport of crude oil and petroleum products; sale of LPG; generation and supply of electricity; sale and lease of automobile-related parts, as well as holding investments in companies extracting coal, and LNG developments; and provision of lubricants, basic chemical products, and specialty and performance chemical products. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas; development, manufacturing, and marketing of non-ferrous metals and electronic materials, as well as recycling of non-ferrous metal materials; marketing of non-ferrous metal products, etc.; smelting and refining of copper; manufacturing and marketing of copper wire rods, copper foils, precision rolled and pressing products, electronic materials, thin-film materials, and titanium; production and sale of copper and molybdenum ore; provision of recycling and environmental services; asphalt paving; land transport; and sea transport of non-ferrous metal products, etc., as well as gold, silver, and sulfuric acid business.

Another recent and important JXTG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Japan refiner Idemitsu finalizes $5.6B deal to acquire Showa Shell – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Mix Telematics Ltd Sponsored A (NYSE:MIXT) stake by 167,635 shares to 326,846 valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 6,701 shares and now owns 41,310 shares. Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) was raised too.