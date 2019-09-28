Cortina Asset Management Trimmed Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) Stake By $4.76 Million; Solarwinds (SWI) Shorts Increased By 20.45%

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) stake by 51.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 116,207 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 108,203 shares with $4.54 million value, down from 224,410 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny now has $854.86M valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 69,396 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Solarwinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) had an increase of 20.45% in short interest. SWI’s SI was 5.35M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.45% from 4.44 million shares previously. With 845,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Solarwinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s short sellers to cover SWI’s short positions. The SI to Solarwinds Corporation’s float is 14.75%. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 726,869 shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 31.25% above currents $36.19 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Sidoti.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 50,140 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 8,056 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Art Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Charles Schwab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 35,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 16,464 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0% or 159,060 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Ameriprise Finance invested in 79,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 38,216 shares. Westwood Hldg Group reported 440,900 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 8,915 shares stake.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Tactile Systems Technology I stake by 43,399 shares to 305,650 valued at $17.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) stake by 25,762 shares and now owns 216,680 shares. Appian Corp was raised too.