Cortina Asset Management Stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Lifted by $1.51 Million; As Ducommun (DCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.77 Million

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (DCO) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 41,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 595,468 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92M, down from 636,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 68,416 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 44,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,264 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 259,358 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 247,875 shares to 627,830 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 30,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,799 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 166,355 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 100 shares. Century Companies stated it has 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,354 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 60,300 shares. Northern invested in 533,516 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,983 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 46,444 shares. Millrace Asset Gp Incorporated has invested 1.4% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 9,584 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why STAAR Surgical Company Stock Soared Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “STAAR Surgical Expects Fourth Quarter ICL Sales to Rise 42%; China Units Nearly Double, U.S. Market Returns to Growth – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAAR Surgical Deserves Its Eye-Watering Valuation Premium – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “STAAR Surgical to Report Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ducommun Announces New Credit Facility NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ducommun Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shirley G. Drazba Joins Ducommun Incorporated’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Boeingâ€™s stock drags Dow down as surprise production cuts spook market – MarketWatch” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ducommun up 14% after Q1 results beats; and improved margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,900 shares, and has risen its stake in J Jill Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 40,834 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 2,225 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 620,997 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc owns 17,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 41,575 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability owns 48,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 34,827 are owned by Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Com reported 1.18% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Pnc invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 84,850 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 923,334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 11,980 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). First Trust Lp holds 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 18,927 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).