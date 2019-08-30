Cortina Asset Management Stake in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) Has Cut by $836,602 as Shares Declined; Valueact Holdings LP Raised Its Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR) by $20.21 Million as Stock Price Declined

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. It is down 2.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 32,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 204,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 236,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 105,460 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Seacoast Bank makes several C-level shifts in Florida – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (NASDAQ:SBCF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce First Quarter Earnings Results April 25 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 291,054 shares to 658,342 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.05% stake. Highlander Cap Limited Company stated it has 0.13% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 0% or 12,022 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Pathstone Family Office reported 77 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 195,675 shares. Heartland owns 188,878 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn owns 27,954 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs invested in 38,723 shares. 293,400 were accumulated by Pembroke Management. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 44,110 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 12,376 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 33,406 shares.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.73 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

