Cortina Asset Management Stake in Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Has Upped as Valuation Rose; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lowered Holding by $436,650 as Market Valuation Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 36,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 228,476 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 191,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 235,843 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rudolph’s NovusEdge Selected by Leading Wafer Manufacturers for Bare Wafer Edge and Backside Inspection – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rudolph And His Red Nose: A Small-Cap On The Run – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC, PCMI, ORIT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 21,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 6,559 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 362 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 30,803 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 45,038 shares. 98,298 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp reported 32,765 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co reported 0.26% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 48 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 26,140 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 214,735 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability invested in 952 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 369,900 were reported by Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,399 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 6,403 shares to 87,263 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 64,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is a New Bear Market Forming in Oil? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Oil Massively Underperforms the S&P 500: Buy These 4 High-Yielding Giants – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kahn Brothers Group De holds 0% or 4,148 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 652,435 shares. Brave Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.37% or 5,385 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Mngmt Inc holds 1.33% or 44,652 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Management has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,699 shares. St Germain D J Com holds 0.17% or 12,630 shares. Pension Serv invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability owns 1.79M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 3.46 million shares stake. Investors, California-based fund reported 27.61 million shares. Conning accumulated 48,961 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt invested in 34,880 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,480 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Inv Of Virginia Llc holds 1.06% or 36,492 shares.