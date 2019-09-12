Cortina Asset Management Stake in Photronics (PLAB) Cut as Stock Rose; Archon Capital Management Holding in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 93,213 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc analyzed 237,707 shares as the company's stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 395,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 633,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 194,932 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PLAB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 60.62 million shares or 1.77% less from 61.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 61,504 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 104,034 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 205 shares. Phocas Fin owns 353,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.02% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Laurion Cap Management Lp invested in 0% or 37,818 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 390,155 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 36,415 shares. Shell Asset Company owns 81,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 115,013 shares.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.08 million for 18.47 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Systems Technology I by 43,399 shares to 305,650 shares, valued at $17.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 26,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Photronics Celebrates Grand Opening of China High-End Manufacturing Facilities – GlobeNewswire" on April 22, 2019

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 40,460 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $23.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 157,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apyx Med Corp.