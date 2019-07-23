Cortina Asset Management Stake in Codexis (CDXS) Lowered by $1.21 Million; Birchview Capital LP Has Upped Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake by $380,000

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 60,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 244,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 196,845 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 9.11 million shares traded or 20.18% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.83 million activity. 37,530 shares were sold by Ketchum Steven B, worth $644,373 on Thursday, January 31. Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taking Requests: Amarin – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/17: (EBAY) (IBM) Higher; (LLNW) (NFLX) (AMRN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Svcs stated it has 3.74% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Private Advisor Gp Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tci Wealth Inc owns 700 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 70,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Capital Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 245,000 shares. Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 12,000 shares. 2,200 were reported by Tobam. Fagan Assocs reported 0.44% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 67,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Avoro Advsr Limited Liability Company has 8.00M shares for 7.18% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) by 62,053 shares to 204,107 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 77,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Codexis up 13% premarket on Merck deal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Codexis a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Codexis Announces Results of Phase 1a Clinical Trial with CDX-6114 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Codexis Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.