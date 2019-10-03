Cortina Asset Management Position in Ncr (NCR) Trimmed as Stock Rose; Manulife Finl (MFC) Position Has Lifted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 403,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 375,062 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, down from 778,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 76,089 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1482.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 74,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 267,548 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 14,409 shares to 138,949 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 57,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $86.79 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 19,702 shares to 106,419 shares, valued at $38.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co by 2,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,684 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).