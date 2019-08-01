Cortina Asset Management Position in Glu Mobile (GLUU) Cut as Share Price Declined; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Value Rose, Holder Marco Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 1.35 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 237,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 733,850 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 970,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 1.66M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,998 shares to 20,504 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,631 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 27,306 shares to 265,927 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 140,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc Class A.