Cortina Asset Management Lowered Realpage (RP) Holding; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 9,021 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 335,381 shares with $20.35 million value, down from 344,402 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $5.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 311,564 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd acquired 62,215 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 377,195 shares with $44.49 million value, up from 314,980 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 17.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) stake by 58,600 shares to 630,672 valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pluralsight Inc Class A stake by 48,640 shares and now owns 222,586 shares. A was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 13.67% above currents $62.9 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $41.59 million activity. $8.42M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.23 million for 50.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.65% above currents $135.78 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

