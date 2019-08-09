Cortina Asset Management Lowered Its Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) Position; Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) Has 0.6 Sentiment

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 9 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 15 cut down and sold stock positions in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.70 million shares, up from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Royce Global Value Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) stake by 13.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 32,177 shares as Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF)’s stock declined 2.98%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 204,808 shares with $5.40 million value, down from 236,985 last quarter. Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl now has $1.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 132,835 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 6,885 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) has declined 1.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. for 54,000 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 645,533 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 51,592 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 275,422 shares.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $104.30 million. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.72 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) stake by 140,427 shares to 621,511 valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Appian Corp stake by 78,457 shares and now owns 588,600 shares. Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 160,600 are held by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 9,572 shares. 807 were reported by Advsr Asset Inc. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 456,766 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. 2.32M are owned by Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 34,845 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% or 12,747 shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Tru stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 53,167 shares. Waddell Reed Fin has invested 0.07% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Ser reported 40,507 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 47,173 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Td Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James.

