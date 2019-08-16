Cortina Asset Management Lifted Spartan Motors (SPAR) Holding by $403,168 as Stock Rose; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Holding by $367,120

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 170,689 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 175,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 5.78M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 50,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 563,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 513,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 59,644 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 26/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76; 04/04/2018 – Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 25/05/2018 – Spartan Motors and Newmar Corporation Reveal Innovative Technology and Industry-Best Warranty at Annual Dealer Meeting

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares to 264,087 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard & Poor’s Dep Rcpts (SPY) by 1,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 60,427 shares to 235,520 shares, valued at $24.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 84,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,198 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).