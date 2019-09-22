Cortina Asset Management Lifted Its Atricure (ATRC) Position by $939,919 as Share Value Rose; Jane Street Group Has Decreased Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake by $1.66 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 32,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 320,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, up from 288,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 318,869 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 20,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 6,520 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.09M shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.69 million for 22.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Garmin® introduces the Panoptix LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle, a hard water solution with revolutionary sonar capabilities – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Long-Term Payers Declare Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) For Its Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SiriusXM Marine Launches Fish Mappingâ„¢ Service – Now Available on Garmin® GXMâ„¢ 54 Satellite Weather and Radio Receiver – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) CEO Mike Carrel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AtriCure to acquire SentreHEART – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

