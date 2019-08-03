Cortina Asset Management Increased Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holding by $1.29 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Intrust Bank Na Cut Its Position by $300,974

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 80,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 399,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 318,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 413,815 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera reported 4.54 million shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation reported 583,152 shares. North Dakota-based Bell Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 665 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 87,015 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Blue Financial Capital has 8,697 shares. Bahamas-based Pictet Retail Bank And Ltd has invested 2.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brookmont Capital Mgmt stated it has 25,210 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Company reported 7,243 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 2.86% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maryland Capital holds 1.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 121,343 shares. Monetary Group owns 1.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,135 shares. Wedgewood Pa invested in 1.17% or 6,140 shares. Associated Banc holds 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 171,810 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 268,452 shares to 371,873 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 84,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,793 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

