Cortina Asset Management Increased Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake By $2.50 Million; Envestnet Has 1.45 Sentiment

Envestnet Inc (ENV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 103 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 71 reduced and sold stock positions in Envestnet Inc. The funds in our database now have: 45.75 million shares, up from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Envestnet Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 52 Increased: 75 New Position: 28.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Staar Surgical Co (STAA) stake by 47.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 86,184 shares as Staar Surgical Co (STAA)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 268,448 shares with $7.89 million value, up from 182,264 last quarter. Staar Surgical Co now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 267,938 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31M for 36.87 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. for 290,461 shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc owns 154,450 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 2.38% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Advent International Corp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 691,901 shares.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Envestnet Shares News of Sudden Passing of CEO Jud Bergman – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Envestnet | Yodlee Unveils New Vision for Creating Hyper-Personalized Consumer Experiences at FinovateFall, Powering Next Generation of Financial Wellness Tools – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Envestnet to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet to buy PIEtech for ~$500M in cash and stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 562,974 shares traded or 41.49% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) has risen 23.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased A stake by 9,238 shares to 32,851 valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rapid7 Inc stake by 38,701 shares and now owns 111,879 shares. Aquantia Corp was reduced too.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity. BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. had bought 100,000 shares worth $2.22 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Kames Public Ltd owns 114,579 shares. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 25,596 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 95,916 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.03% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 34,643 shares. Baillie Gifford & owns 1.78M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 325,297 shares stake. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Crow Point Limited Liability Company owns 7,995 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 94,145 shares. 2,600 are owned by Strs Ohio.