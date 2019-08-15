Cortina Asset Management Increased Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND); Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $442,076; Market Valuation Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 3,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 44,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 40,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 490,168 shares traded or 31.87% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 11,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 30,820 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 18,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 9.68 million shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 01/05/2018 – GM TOTAL APRIL SALES EST. ‘DOWN SLIGHTLY’ Y/Y: COX AUTOMOTIVE; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 19/03/2018 – REG-General Motors BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER IMPORTS HAVE ERODED DOMESTIC AUTO INDUSTRY, WEAKENED NATIONAL SECURITY; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO OWN 19.6% EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 11/03/2018 – KDB TO KICK OFF DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA TODAY: INFOMAX; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to invest $2.25 bln in GM Cruise

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 30,510 shares to 118,536 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apyx Medical Corp by 63,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704,606 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $285,725 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Wednesday, March 13. 1,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C. Shares for $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 330,640 shares stake. Int Grp holds 0.03% or 53,762 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0% or 42 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 18 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc accumulated 76,900 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 131,559 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,008 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 5,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Dana Advsr accumulated 0.1% or 16,348 shares. 655,690 are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt. Boston Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 11,822 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 254 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 10,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,646 shares to 29,330 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,996 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 573,000 shares stake. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.1% or 339,578 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 18,804 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 39,256 shares. 126,789 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp. Strategic Wealth Gp Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Dallas Secs holds 28,047 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 88,012 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Knott David M has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hamlin Cap Management holds 3.39% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.05M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 10 shares. Mariner Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Zeke Advisors has 0.53% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 154,762 shares. Cadence Management Limited Company reported 0.23% stake.