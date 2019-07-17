Cortina Asset Management Increased Its Dycom Industries (DY) Position; Tier Reit (TIER) SI Increased By 28.59%

Tier Reit Inc (NYSE:TIER) had an increase of 28.59% in short interest. TIER’s SI was 926,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.59% from 720,100 shares previously. With 275,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Tier Reit Inc (NYSE:TIER)’s short sellers to cover TIER’s short positions. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 3.37M shares traded or 585.66% up from the average. TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE:TIER) has risen 37.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TIER News: 08/05/2018 – TIER REIT INC TIER.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.38 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 TIER REIT Announces Sale of Loop Central & Acquisition of Remaining Interest in Domain 8; 08/05/2018 – Tier Reit 1Q FFO 20c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – TIER REIT INC SEES FY FFO SHR $1.25 – $1.30; 08/05/2018 – Tier Reit Sees FY18 FFO $1.25/Shr-FFO $1.30/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Tier Reit 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Tier Reit Sees FY18 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 24c; 02/04/2018 – TIER REIT REPORTS SALE OF LOOP CENTRAL IN HOUSTON, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – TIER REIT INC – INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – TIER REIT INC – INCREASED OCCUPANCY BY 30 BASIS POINTS TO 89.4% IN QTR

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Dycom Industries Inc (DY) stake by 7.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 25,321 shares as Dycom Industries Inc (DY)’s stock declined 24.00%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 357,578 shares with $16.43M value, up from 332,257 last quarter. Dycom Industries Inc now has $1.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 66,498 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

TIER REIT, Inc is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily owns and operates high quality office properties located in selective markets throughout the United States.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Chart Industries Inc stake by 133,587 shares to 366,256 valued at $33.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 355,047 shares and now owns 300,303 shares. Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens.