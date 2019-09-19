Cortina Asset Management Increased Atricure (ATRC) Position; Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Shorts Up By 16.52%

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) had an increase of 16.52% in short interest. RBBN’s SI was 1.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.52% from 1.34M shares previously. With 329,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s short sellers to cover RBBN’s short positions. The SI to Ribbon Communications Inc’s float is 1.52%. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 282,663 shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has declined 31.09% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RBBN News: 18/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC RBBN.O – CONTINUES TO PURSUE LEGAL REMEDIES AGAINST METASWITCH; 24/05/2018 – Ribbon Communications Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Ne; 20/03/2018 – VP Riley Disposes 688 Of Ribbon Communications Inc; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications 1Q Loss $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 18/04/2018 – RIBBON UNIT FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT VS METASWITCH; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications 1Q Rev $121.2M; 18/04/2018 – Ribbon: Subsidiary Has Filed a Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Metaswitch; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 11.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 32,411 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 320,660 shares with $9.57 million value, up from 288,249 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 208,375 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Among 2 analysts covering AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AtriCure has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 39.59% above currents $25.79 stock price. AtriCure had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was upgraded by BTIG Research.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12,430 activity. 500 shares were bought by GROVES REGINA E, worth $12,430 on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 206 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 130,647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc reported 8,549 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 17,900 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Quantum Cap holds 119,440 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 11,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 26,918 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.07% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Principal Grp has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). California State Teachers Retirement owns 57,133 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 0.51% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 10,193 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 57,361 shares to 268,582 valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ingevity Corp stake by 49,485 shares and now owns 186,035 shares. Propetro Holding Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA clears expanded label for AtriCure’s AtriClip – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AtriCure is Now Oversold (ATRC) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure rebounds from bearish report-stoked selloff, up 7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ribbon’s Unified Communications Research on APAC Confirms Opportunity and Need for Comprehensive Solutions – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ribbon’s Analytics and Security Solutions Platform Ribbon Protect Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ribbon Communications -7.9% on Q1 revenue shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ribbon Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $642.45 million. The firm offers Session Border Controllers that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It has a 94.19 P/E ratio. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution.