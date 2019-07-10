Cortina Asset Management Increased Aar (AIR) Stake by $627,264; Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Its Union Pacific Com (UNP) Holding by $345,523; Valuation Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,487 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 72,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 1.98M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 19,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,791 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 140,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 359,522 shares traded or 48.01% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA) by 17,184 shares to 306,910 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 18,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,316 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department reported 9,919 shares stake. Central Savings Bank And Tru Com owns 30,091 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 24,818 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 8,332 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 1.64% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 74,487 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ameriprise Financial invested 0.66% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kempen Mgmt Nv stated it has 1,087 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Pettee Invsts Incorporated has 0.59% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Davenport Llc has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi has 2.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 102,336 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.58% or 72,431 shares in its portfolio.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 168,628 shares to 512,656 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper (NYSE:CPS) by 174,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,415 shares, and cut its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi.

