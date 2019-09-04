Cortina Asset Management Holds Holding in Dycom Industries (DY); Fundsmith Llp Has Raised Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $20.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 25,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 357,578 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43M, up from 332,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 178,278 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 97,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734.87 million, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $159.28. About 555,022 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 113,283 shares. Planning Lc owns 1,025 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 1,375 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 19,654 shares. 1,298 are held by Milestone Grp. Staley Advisers Inc has 226,269 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 1.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,167 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has 66,259 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Amarillo Savings Bank invested in 1,591 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Premier Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). At Savings Bank invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Coastline Tru stated it has 10,445 shares. 66,979 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company: Great Long-Term Investment, But Not Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 3M Company, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Curaleaf and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dycom Industries EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dycom Industries jumps after easy Q2 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Dycom Industries (DY) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c, Revenues Beat; Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 127,062 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,818 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.01% or 381,526 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 5,808 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 1,619 shares. Ameriprise holds 80,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 544,528 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 611 shares. California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 70,207 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 374,740 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,125 shares. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.87% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 90,000 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 98,545 shares to 7,956 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 559,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi.