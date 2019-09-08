Cortina Asset Management Holding in Home Bancshares (HOMB) Lifted as Share Price Rose; Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $3.69 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 23,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 41,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 18,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 486,651 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 630,672 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 572,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 164,480 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Won’t Believe What the Insiders are Buying in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Thecabin.net published: “John Scherrey promoted at Centennial Bank – Log Cabin Democrat” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fred’s Retains PJ Solomon to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Value – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mimecast Ltd (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sold $2.2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 5,684 shares to 225,437 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 60,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,520 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 843,307 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 148,400 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability owns 65,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Company Na owns 2.32M shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,430 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 32,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs invested in 0.02% or 1.02 million shares. Td Asset Management has 124,200 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Bartlett And Limited Liability Com owns 2,845 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 183,625 shares stake. Barr E S And has 1.99 million shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 106,018 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 33,082 shares to 12,256 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akamai: More Than CDN – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, FFIV, AAL – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.32% or 1.91 million shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.68% or 15,261 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 50 shares. Mackenzie invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 205,593 were reported by Capital Fund. Bb&T Lc holds 5,211 shares. 4,231 were reported by Westpac. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 71,144 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16,768 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co. Raymond James Associates reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 274,874 shares stake. The Missouri-based American Century Inc has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moody State Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 77 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 99,004 shares.