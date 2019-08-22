Cortina Asset Management Has Upped Its Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Holding; Last Week Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Coverage

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) stake by 19.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 36,827 shares as Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 228,476 shares with $5.21M value, up from 191,649 last quarter. Rudolph Technologies Inc now has $727.80M valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 46,026 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Among 4 analysts covering Boralex Inc. Cl A (TSE:BLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boralex Inc. Cl A has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 14.51% above currents $20.74 stock price. Boralex Inc. Cl A had 6 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Industrial Alliance Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by National Bank Canada. The stock of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 3. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. See Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC, PCMI, ORIT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset holds 0.04% or 304,096 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 111,196 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,933 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,415 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt owns 336,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,192 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 11,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 117 shares. 8,399 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 77,546 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 10,608 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) stake by 243,623 shares to 262,105 valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) stake by 56,216 shares and now owns 176,878 shares. Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) was reduced too.

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.

Another recent and important Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Do Directors Own Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019.