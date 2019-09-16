Cortina Asset Management Has Upped Its Marinemax (HZO) Stake; Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (WPM) Shorts Down By 24.3%

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Marinemax Inc (HZO) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 49,738 shares as Marinemax Inc (HZO)’s stock declined 6.88%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 427,072 shares with $7.02 million value, up from 377,334 last quarter. Marinemax Inc now has $329.99M valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 133,186 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax

Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (NYSE:WPM) had a decrease of 24.3% in short interest. WPM’s SI was 5.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.3% from 7.85 million shares previously. With 2.26 million avg volume, 3 days are for Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (NYSE:WPM)’s short sellers to cover WPM’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 3.80 million shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has risen 25.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WPM News: 11/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.19; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 1Q EPS 15C; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP WPM.TO – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 06/04/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CEO SMALLWOOD COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 Wheaton Precious Metals Closes Above 200-Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Loss $137.7M; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 4Q ADJ. EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 29/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N from Source — Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./

Among 2 analysts covering WheatonPreciousMetals (NYSE:WPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WheatonPreciousMetals has $3800 highest and $26 lowest target. $32’s average target is 19.81% above currents $26.71 stock price. WheatonPreciousMetals had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) rating on Friday, August 9. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $3800 target.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.95 billion. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) stake by 52,039 shares to 245,215 valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) stake by 98,630 shares and now owns 365,870 shares. Axon Enterprise Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold HZO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.10 million shares or 8.91% less from 22.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability reported 39,541 shares. 55,370 are owned by Barclays Plc. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). 288,865 are held by Northern Trust. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 770,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank owns 42,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 427,072 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,033 shares. 34,134 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Indexiq Advsr Lc stated it has 66,220 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 90,055 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 11,053 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 35,425 shares.

