Cortina Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Marinemax (HZO) by $803,529; Assetmark Raised Position in Vector Group LTD Com (VGR) by $597,110 as Stock Price Declined

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (VGR) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 59,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,071 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 409,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 305,028 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 42,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 335,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 16,100 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50

More notable recent MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MarineMax: Deep Dive Into The Death Of Sea Ray Yachts – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$16.49, Is It Time To Put MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MarineMax Acquires Boat Dealer Sail & Ski Center – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 113,622 shares to 313,335 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 69,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,004 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Macquarie Gp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 15,296 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 19,697 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 181,403 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 79,462 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 37,013 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 292,083 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 0.53% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Moreover, Geode Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Nbw Ltd Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 155,773 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN) by 101,137 shares to 85,626 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc Int (BWZ) by 230,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).