Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by $4.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $100.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65M, up from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 2.07 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 84,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 113,198 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 197,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 347,208 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.08 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO) by 104,905 shares to 245,218 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.58% or 8,425 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 45 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 447,996 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 36,343 shares. Pnc Financial Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mendon Capital Advsr Corporation reported 270,000 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,011 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Co has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Raymond James Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 98,336 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 1.06% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 535,687 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 407,208 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 29,732 shares.

