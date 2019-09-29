Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Rexnord (RXN) Holding By $1.13 Million; Boston Partners Upped Total S A (TOT) Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Rexnord Corp (RXN) stake by 18.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 37,626 shares as Rexnord Corp (RXN)’s stock rose 2.77%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 170,424 shares with $5.15M value, down from 208,050 last quarter. Rexnord Corp now has $2.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 421,311 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS

Boston Partners increased Total S A (TOT) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 20,080 shares as Total S A (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Boston Partners holds 660,420 shares with $36.85 million value, up from 640,340 last quarter. Total S A now has $135.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 4.42 million shares traded or 130.90% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Com holds 0.51% or 510,764 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 887,050 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 45,846 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 8.03M shares. Regions Fincl invested in 12,881 shares or 0% of the stock. 153,060 are owned by King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation. 3.76M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. 1.42 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Moreover, Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.54% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Robecosam Ag has invested 1.27% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Numerixs Investment has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 200 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Stifel Financial invested in 0.01% or 99,807 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 28,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN).

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc stake by 228,035 shares to 509,701 valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 25,280 shares and now owns 143,816 shares. Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) was raised too.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.81 million for 13.98 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Boston Partners decreased Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 555,073 shares to 496,955 valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 41,697 shares and now owns 10,200 shares. Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was reduced too.

