Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Position by $1.91 Million; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shares Declined While Fil LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $1.90 Million

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 20,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.22M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 304,570 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 56,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 176,878 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 233,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 479,138 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 9C FROM 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.11B for 19.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 92,950 shares to 239,213 shares, valued at $66.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 30,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 6,451 shares to 124,540 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 41,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.20 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.