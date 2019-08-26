Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Five9 (FIVN) by $3.33 Million as Share Value Declined; Global Thematic Partners Has Upped Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Position by $10.24 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 64,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 343,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, down from 407,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 18,058 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 292,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.29M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 780,158 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc Class A by 48,640 shares to 222,586 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) by 62,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.