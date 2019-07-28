Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Inphi (IPHI) Position; Fsi Group Boosted Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake

Fsi Group Llc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 23.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc acquired 23,944 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 126,926 shares with $5.21 million value, up from 102,982 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $5.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 714,574 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Inphi Corp (IPHI) stake by 14.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 26,487 shares as Inphi Corp (IPHI)’s stock rose 25.69%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 159,764 shares with $6.99 million value, down from 186,251 last quarter. Inphi Corp now has $2.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 656,106 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity. BOYD WILLIAM S also bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, May 17. Another trade for 2,370 shares valued at $109,233 was sold by Theisen Randall S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 13,285 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 44,885 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 140,435 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 13,905 shares. Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 15,227 shares. Guardian Lp holds 0.01% or 6,985 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.86% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.05% or 1.17M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Natixis has 36,959 shares. 93,317 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Company.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) stake by 62,053 shares to 204,107 valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stake by 55,786 shares and now owns 327,127 shares. Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inphi Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $50 target.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. $6,441 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) shares were sold by Ogawa Richard. EDMUNDS JOHN also sold $400,000 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Tuesday, February 12. 47 shares were sold by Torten Ron, worth $1,846 on Thursday, February 7. 37,000 Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) shares with value of $1.48M were sold by Tamer Ford.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.42% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 29.66M shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 56,960 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 3.78 million shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 27,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.02% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 14,098 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 203,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Carlson Ltd Partnership has 261,762 shares. Automobile Association invested in 67,851 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 6,934 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 126,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Management Inc accumulated 0.19% or 181,823 shares.