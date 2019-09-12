Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Liveperson (LPSN) as Stock Rose; Celgene (Call) (CELG) Holder Bluefin Trading Trimmed Holding by $8.94 Million as Share Value Declined

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 84.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 241,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 131,041 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc analyzed 52,039 shares as the company's stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 245,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, down from 297,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 13,553 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management owns 494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 2.89 million shares or 4.04% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hussman Strategic has 40,000 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 107,202 shares. 10 owns 22,397 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Westchester Management Ltd Liability Company. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh stated it has 28,122 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 284,865 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.13% or 23,167 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability reported 20 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has 2,470 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.23% or 57,530 shares in its portfolio.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (Put) by 138,800 shares to 400,200 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 361,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

