Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO)

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $10 highest and $8 lowest target. $9.13’s average target is 27.87% above currents $7.14 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $10 target in Monday, March 11 report. See Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) latest ratings:

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 85.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 354,140 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 767,041 shares with $5.22 million value, up from 412,901 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $233.70M valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 213,107 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 4.91% or 1.03 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 231,040 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 741,278 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 34,900 shares. 39,857 are held by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 17,566 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Kennedy Capital Management has 0.1% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 407,905 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 11,500 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 33,047 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 6,067 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Tactile Systems Technology I stake by 75,323 shares to 262,251 valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) stake by 237,064 shares and now owns 733,850 shares. Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was reduced too.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $983.14 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

