Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) by $9.19 Million; Arcadia Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $458,000 as Share Value Declined

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 9.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 213.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 183,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 269,761 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 86,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 325,302 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Acadian Asset Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 718,984 shares. Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 267 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Corp holds 11,900 shares. Pier Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Snyder Cap Management Lp holds 2.44% or 1.02 million shares. Principal Gp stated it has 385,769 shares. First Limited Partnership stated it has 63,662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dubuque Comml Bank invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Us State Bank De stated it has 23,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caprock Group, Idaho-based fund reported 4,521 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Inc has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Jennison Ltd Liability reported 189,264 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation Ny reported 123,288 shares stake. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has 1,478 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 9,021 shares to 335,381 shares, valued at $20.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology I by 75,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,251 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.