Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Its Dycom Industries (DY) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated the shares of FTNT in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. First Analysis upgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Friday, February 8 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 22. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 24. See Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) latest ratings:

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Dycom Industries Inc (DY) stake by 7.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 25,321 shares as Dycom Industries Inc (DY)'s stock declined 24.00%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 357,578 shares with $16.43M value, up from 332,257 last quarter. Dycom Industries Inc now has $1.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 141,079 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500.

The stock increased 3.47% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 1.86M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.41 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 41.81 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

