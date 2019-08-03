Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Stake; Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 40 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 29 sold and decreased their positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 31.87 million shares, down from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 9.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) stake by 36.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 105,064 shares as Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 394,985 shares with $9.10M value, up from 289,921 last quarter. Air Transport Services Grp I now has $1.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 551,682 shares traded or 83.82% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for 3.73 million shares. Ares Management Llc owns 2.25 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 0.5% invested in the company for 3.35 million shares. The Illinois-based Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.78 million shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Wingstop Inc stake by 5,684 shares to 225,437 valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) stake by 60,022 shares and now owns 370,457 shares. Quantenna Communications Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Friday, February 8 to “Positive” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 10,200 shares. One Trading LP has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Rice Hall James Assocs Lc owns 964,514 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP owns 50,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prescott Gru Mngmt Limited Liability reported 613,355 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 9,024 shares. Venator Cap Management holds 130,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Huntington Bancorporation reported 516 shares. 2.00M are held by Moab Capital Prns Lc. Ftb Advsrs holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.04% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 10,000 shares. 3,127 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 10,174 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has 159,842 shares.