Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Kadant (KAI) as Share Price Declined; Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $679,225

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 98,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 7,956 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 106,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 66,803 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 145,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, up from 139,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc reported 95,095 shares stake. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 42,957 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 16,543 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,234 shares. Vista Capital holds 2,237 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore has invested 3.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community Retail Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 54,190 shares. Court Place Advisors Llc reported 22,524 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rowland Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,151 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa has 280,116 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. White Pine Investment holds 43,155 shares. 23,974 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Invs Lc has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,445 shares. Pitcairn reported 38,008 shares stake.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 41,197 shares to 325,943 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 110,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

