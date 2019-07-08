Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Rosetta Stone (RST) Holding by $1.23 Million; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder L & S Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.18 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 58,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 281,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 88,455 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 22,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 39,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 586,491 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Tabby Awards Recognize Rosetta Stone for Mobile Innovation Two Years in a Row – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 â€˜Greenlightâ€™ Stocks to Buy in a Sea of Red – Investorplace.com” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone Is Turning Around – And The Stock Might, Too – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt accumulated 265,683 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 1,538 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,054 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.03% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested in 1,504 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,132 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Street stated it has 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 30,888 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Lc reported 0.04% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Charles Schwab Inv Inc owns 45,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,716 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 2.72 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 16,698 shares.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,250.00% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 31,978 shares to 101,801 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 25,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spruce Point warns on XPO Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of XPO Logistics Were Up 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XPO Logistics Named a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner for 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Scuttles Acquisitions Plan In Favor Of Share Buybacks, Jacobs Says – Benzinga” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Inc holds 0.04% or 218,809 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 178,847 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 240,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 5,254 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 74,142 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 23,621 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 270,088 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 212 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Suntrust Banks owns 27,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skytop Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.77% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews Asia Growth Fd by 50,106 shares to 64,310 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Cl A.