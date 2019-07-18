Cortina Asset Management Has Lifted Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holding; Shorts at Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Lowered By 3.36%

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. DBD’s SI was 14.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 14.66 million shares previously. With 3.61M avg volume, 4 days are for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s short sellers to cover DBD’s short positions. The SI to Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s float is 20.18%. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 250,745 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 60.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 64,146 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)'s stock rose 25.69%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 170,997 shares with $22.54M value, up from 106,851 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $2.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 164,082 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department owns 5,061 shares. Citigroup reported 1,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.02% or 31,422 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 2,299 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Prudential invested in 13,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen & Company Ltd holds 64,223 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 4,358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuance Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 7.99% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 8,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested 0.56% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 9,062 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Aull & Monroe Inv Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,250 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms had 13 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news: Nasdaq.com released "Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019" on July 12, 2019. Streetinsider.com reported "Sanderson Farms (SAFM) says company has not been subpoenaed in connection with the Department of Justice investigation" published on June 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "Why Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Could Be Worth Watching" on June 10, 2019. Nasdaq.com published "Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Q1 Earnings Likely to Fall: Here's Why" on February 20, 2019 and "Why Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Might be a Great Pick" on April 12, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) stake by 168,628 shares to 512,656 valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) stake by 42,316 shares and now owns 182,044 shares. Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) was reduced too.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news: Globenewswire.com released "Shareholder Alert: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Kehoe Law Firm, PC Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of DBD Investors" on June 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DBD Investors to Contact the Firm" on June 20, 2019. Globenewswire.com published "CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, STG, DBD and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders" on July 17, 2019. Prnewswire.com reported "Diebold Nixdorf Expands Services With First Horizon To Implement Enhanced Software And Security Solution Across Entire Fleet Of Self-Service Devices" on July 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Expanded Class Period in the Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD)" on July 16, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. COSTELLO ELLEN also bought $27,467 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Thursday, March 14. 5,000 shares were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G, worth $45,658. $100,619 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Naher Ulrich on Tuesday, March 12. Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Monday, March 4. 19,100 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $201,270 were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L. The insider Heyden Olaf Robert bought $189,581.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 26,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.04 million were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 122 shares. Whittier Company holds 0% or 4,146 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Principal Gp holds 0.01% or 615,249 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Llc owns 10,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 31,230 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.02% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 33,658 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability reported 27,786 shares. 703,974 are owned by Citadel Advisors Lc. Prelude Mngmt reported 0% stake. 891,662 are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Comerica Bank holds 75,446 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 698 shares or 0% of all its holdings.