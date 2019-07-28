Cortina Asset Management Has Lifted Its Model N (MODN) Position by $692,546 as Stock Price Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Has Raised Its Holding in Encana (ECA) by $1.65 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 40,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 365,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 253,521 shares traded or 31.05% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1063.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 235,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,183 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 22,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54M shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 294,583 shares to 224,410 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 84,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,198 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trigran Invs invested in 2.03 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 24,235 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.96% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,431 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 189,156 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 25,200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 22,511 shares. 12,800 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. 10,547 are owned by Element Mngmt Limited Company. 23,672 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 58 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.24% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Swiss Savings Bank holds 43,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.