Cortina Asset Management Has Increased Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Position By $9.19 Million; Autolus Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary Sha (AUTL) Shorts Increased By 4.35%

Autolus Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:AUTL) had an increase of 4.35% in short interest. AUTL’s SI was 779,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.35% from 746,700 shares previously. With 134,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Autolus Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s short sellers to cover AUTL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 767,619 shares traded or 421.91% up from the average. Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has declined 34.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.88% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) stake by 213.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 183,723 shares as Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)’s stock declined 15.65%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 269,761 shares with $13.63 million value, up from 86,038 last quarter. Emergent Biosolutions Inc now has $2.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 334,062 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBS); 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – EMERGENT HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE & TO ASSUME CONTROL OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE FROM PROFECTUS; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. PRESIDENT-COO; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E; 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,696 shares. Regions Corporation reported 5,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 14,228 shares. First Interstate State Bank owns 283 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 46,000 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Lc invested 0.1% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Virtu Lc stated it has 4,714 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1,008 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has 23,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 40,844 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 286,055 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 350 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 1,394 shares. 1.02M were reported by Snyder Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Among 2 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions has $75 highest and $68 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 75.16% above currents $40.82 stock price. Emergent Biosolutions had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Cooper (NYSE:CPS) stake by 174,485 shares to 13,415 valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sailpoint Technologies Holdi stake by 13,998 shares and now owns 613,942 shares. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) was reduced too.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company has market cap of $472.31 million. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings.

