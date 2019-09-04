Cortina Asset Management Has Increased Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Stake by $7.87 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $407,200

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 57,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 61,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 1.89M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 104,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 245,218 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49M, up from 140,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 552,125 shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Lp owns 11,168 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated reported 3,434 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 261,260 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,402 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 19,178 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.12% or 184,578 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 5,661 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 54,589 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 6,229 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 7,775 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 99,461 shares. Bluestein R H holds 4,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.91% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,337 shares.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brink’s (BCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s is 160 Years Young NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Announces Partnership with Canopy Growth NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 355,047 shares to 300,303 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 12,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,586 shares, and cut its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $422.84 million for 35.69 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,273 shares to 16,468 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Lc has 23,941 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 42,246 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.22% or 875,867 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.05% stake. Huntington Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 46,010 are owned by Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.5% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Old Natl Fincl Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 21,804 shares. Jones Finance Lllp holds 0% or 3,176 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,580 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt holds 2.38% or 320,591 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 12,289 shares. 257,001 are held by Tekla Management Llc. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 79,878 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors holds 1% or 17,407 shares.