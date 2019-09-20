Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Rexnord (RXN) Stake by $1.13 Million; Stock Price Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $489,763

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 16,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $166.81. About 2.52M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (RXN) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 170,424 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 208,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 563,579 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Shareholders to Investigation of 3M Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ MMM – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 162,430 shares to 167,930 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 40,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Capital Management accumulated 0.02% or 1,679 shares. 2,479 are owned by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Com. Argent Tru Company has 1.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 47,672 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Company reported 2,093 shares stake. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 67,657 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,342 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru Com stated it has 49,198 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,842 shares. Natixis has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rodgers Brothers reported 31,039 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Washington Tru holds 39,984 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc owns 4,830 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 3,838 shares. 91,100 were accumulated by Factory Mutual Insur.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$30.11, Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rexnord to Participate in Vertical Research Partners 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.50 million for 14.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 18,641 shares to 384,897 shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Appian Corp by 15,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 7,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.1% or 71,720 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 76,155 shares. Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 28,905 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Century accumulated 29,173 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 75,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt owns 7,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.05% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Gotham Asset Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). 76,899 are held by Morgan Stanley. Blackrock has 8.03M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance reported 0% stake. Spark Invest Lc reported 34,400 shares. Glenmede Na owns 1.40 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 7.01M shares.