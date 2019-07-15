Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $5.33 Million; Take (TTWO) Stock Value Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $752,000

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 84,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,793 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 36,118 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $116.92. About 427,945 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 33,318 shares to 508,220 shares, valued at $56.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 22,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $32.71 million activity. ALLISON R DIRK sold $68,040 worth of stock. ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. had sold 440,000 shares worth $32.60 million.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19M for 40.85 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

