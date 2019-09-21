Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Ncr (NCR) by $12.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Watsco (WSO) Stock Rose, Caledonia Investments Plc Has Lifted by $3.02 Million Its Holding

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 403,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 375,062 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, down from 778,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 1.68M shares traded or 73.72% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/05/2018 – The ‘India Pharma Week’ Moves to Delhi-NCR in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 14,409 shares to 138,949 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $80.67 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.