Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake by $3.15 Million; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Position

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 339,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.07 million, down from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 394,758 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 20,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 44,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 64,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.44. About 1.04M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 37.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) by 62,053 shares to 204,107 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 26,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holding Grp Inc Inc reported 18,775 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,227 shares. Dsm Capital Prtn Llc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 598,668 shares. First Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.03% or 3,045 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 181,686 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 2,203 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 2.52% or 135,157 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Com holds 482,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 46,621 are held by Citigroup. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.17% or 150,791 shares in its portfolio. 381,500 are held by Suvretta Cap Mgmt Lc. Mufg Americas owns 216 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forestar Group Inc by 25,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

