Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Stake; Nomura Holdings Has Decreased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position By $1.86 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 56.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 88,507 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 68,193 shares with $1.46M value, down from 156,700 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 784,023 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) stake by 5.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 6,258 shares as Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)’s stock rose 2.24%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 105,417 shares with $5.93 million value, down from 111,675 last quarter. Advanced Energy Industries now has $2.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 156,422 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,130 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 271,145 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 83,043 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 13,729 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 948,658 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 155,600 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 51,817 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 16,141 shares. 12,289 are held by Eqis Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 48.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Altaba Inc stake by 4.74M shares to 7.06 million valued at $497.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 654,682 shares and now owns 658,582 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Welling Glenn W. had bought 2.08M shares worth $49.19M. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M.

Among 3 analysts covering The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Hain Celestial Group has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is -3.77% below currents $21.48 stock price. The Hain Celestial Group had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 24. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.11M for 49.49 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold AEIS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 117,713 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,691 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru reported 1,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphaone Investment Ser Lc accumulated 4,022 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,413 shares. Ftb accumulated 268 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 1,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 2,200 shares stake. Midas Mngmt owns 7,700 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 6,610 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 59,312 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Carroll Associate owns 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 18,231 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 82,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) stake by 12,494 shares to 282,255 valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 77,869 shares and now owns 955,160 shares. Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was raised too.

