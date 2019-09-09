Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Tristate Capital Hldgs (TSC) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 247,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 627,830 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, down from 875,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $602.47M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 68,283 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 435,359 shares traded or 238.73% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.81 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 13,758 shares to 94,769 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 37,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. Another trade for 3,838 shares valued at $74,574 was bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J. Casey Helen Hanna bought 20,000 shares worth $500,000. Dolan James J. bought $100,000 worth of stock. 1,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $26,400 were bought by Demas David J. Seidel Richard B. had bought 2,000 shares worth $50,000 on Tuesday, May 21. $95,175 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Bonvenuto David L on Monday, July 29.

