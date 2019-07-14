Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Position by $737,149; As Hexcel (HXL) Stock Price Declined, Channing Capital Management Cut Position by $13.39 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 194,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 796,872 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.11M, down from 990,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 450,828 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 23,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,994 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 191,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 424,170 shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 123,915 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 282,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Industries.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.54M for 22.85 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 4,534 shares. Schwartz Counsel has 717,000 shares. 16,524 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Llc. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 34,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 86,960 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 438 shares. Lateef Management L P, California-based fund reported 371,564 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 109,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 131,475 shares. Menta Lc holds 9,200 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 18,380 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 657,889 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 37,703 shares to 125,892 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 19,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. Another trade for 1,990 shares valued at $60,317 was made by Carlen Douglas Alan on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.71% EPS growth.