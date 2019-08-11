Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Shares Declined; Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose While Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 4.19M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Target sees margins stabilizing in year ahead as profit disappoints; 26/03/2018 – Walmart unit Jet.com taps Tesco veteran Simon Belsham as president; 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking to Buy Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant FlipKart; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 80.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 179,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 222,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 239,174 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.38 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 0.05% or 4,400 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 17,654 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 42,148 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 343,588 shares. Havens Limited Liability Co reported 7.56% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 11,000 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 6,810 shares. 426 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Ghp Advisors Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 0% or 26,520 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 65 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech invested in 0% or 6,180 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 80,398 shares to 399,100 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 354,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 3.34M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,615 shares. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,100 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 201,184 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bellecapital holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 22,530 shares. Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jacobs Ca invested in 0.09% or 5,212 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 11,544 shares. Boston Research Mngmt owns 50,456 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management invested 1.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 3,831 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 17,229 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,669 shares.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.